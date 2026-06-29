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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

12-Year-Old Child Managed to Bring Family Car to a Stop on Struma Motorway After Her Mother Suddenly Felt Unwell While Driving

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Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
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годишно дете успя спре семейния автомобил струма майка прилошало волана

A 12-year-old girl managed to save her mother's life after she became unwell while driving on the Struma Motorway, Bulgaria's Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik said.

At around 12:00 on Sunday, the girl called the emergency number 112. She explained that her mother had suddenly fallen unconscious while driving from Sofia towards Pernik, and that the car was still moving along the motorway.

Remaining remarkably calm, the girl kept hold of the steering wheel while speaking to the emergency operator, explaining the situation as it unfolded. Immediate coordination followed between the child, officers from the Second Police Department and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik.

While the vehicle was still in motion, the girl successfully brought the situation under control by steering the car into the hard shoulder and stopping it using the vehicle's start-stop button.

After the car came to a halt, emergency medical teams took over and treated her mother. She was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered a stroke, police said.

Source: BTA

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