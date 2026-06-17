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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

55-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ruse

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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влакът варна русе удари джип

A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a train this afternoon in Ruse. The accident occurred in the area known as Wholesale Trade. The man was crossing the railway tracks at an unauthorised pedestrian crossing.

The train that hit him was part of the Sofia–Ruse service. As a result of the accident, the train was unable to depart on schedule. Passengers had to be transported by bus from Central Railway Station to Razpredelitelna Station.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident are being investigated by the relevant authorities.

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