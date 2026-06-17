55-Year-Old Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ruse

A 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a train this afternoon in Ruse. The accident occurred in the area known as Wholesale Trade. The man was crossing the railway tracks at an unauthorised pedestrian crossing.

The train that hit him was part of the Sofia–Ruse service. As a result of the accident, the train was unable to depart on schedule. Passengers had to be transported by bus from Central Railway Station to Razpredelitelna Station.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal accident are being investigated by the relevant authorities.