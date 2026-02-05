After Footage of Women Undergoing Gynaecological Check-ups Were Leaked on to Adult Websites: Authorities Search Eight Addresses in Sofia

Following an order by the Ministry of Health to carry out an inspection into the case of leaked footage of women from a gynaecology clinic in Sofia, it has emerged that the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation after media reports revealed that videos had been distributed on adult websites.

The reports state that the video material originates from a gynaecology clinic in the Bulgarian capital.

After reviewing the information published by the media, a prosecutor from the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office immediately initiated pre-trial proceedings. The investigation concerns the distribution of pornographic material via information or communication technology in Sofia, on an unspecified date between 1 January 2026 and 4 February 2026 — an offence under Article 159, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

The pre-trial investigation has been assigned to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR). The supervising prosecutor has issued detailed instructions regarding the actions to be taken during the course of the inquiry.

So far, inspections and searches have been carried out at eight addresses in the capital, including private gynaecology clinics.

Evidence has been seized and formally admitted into the case files.

At one of the addresses, a video surveillance camera was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

