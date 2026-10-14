Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Reached 5.7% in September

Annual inflation in Bulgaria accelerated to 5.7% in September. Monthly inflation, as measured by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), stood at minus 0.2% compared with August.

The figures published by the NSI are based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Monthly inflation refers to September 2026 compared with the previous month, while annual inflation compares September 2026 with the same month a year earlier.

In September 2026, compared with the previous month, prices fell in the following categories: ‘Recreation, sport and culture’ (-10.2%), ‘Restaurants and accommodation services’ (-1.1%), and ‘Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance’ (-0.5%).

The largest price increases were recorded in ‘Transport’ (3.7%), ‘Education services’ (3.2%) and ‘Alcoholic beverages and tobacco’ (1.1%).

In September 2026, monthly price changes for major food groups were as follows: ‘Bread and bakery products’ (1.1%), ‘Milk, dairy products and eggs’ (0.1%), and ‘Meat, offal and meat products’ (0.1%).

Consumer Price Index (CPI)



In September 2026, monthly inflation was -0.2%, while annual inflation, compared with September 2025, was 5.7%. Inflation since the beginning of the year, measured by comparing September 2026 with December 2025, stood at 4.2%.

The average annual inflation rate for the period October 2025 to September 2026, compared with the period October 2024 to September 2025, was 5.1%.

Monthly Inflation



According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), prices of goods and services fell in the following consumer groups in September 2026:

Recreation, sport and culture – down 10.2%;

Restaurants and accommodation services – down 1.1%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance – down 0.5%.

Prices of goods and services increased in the following consumer groups:

Transport – up 3.7%;

Education services – up 3.2%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco – up 1.1%;

Clothing and footwear – up 0.9%;

Food and non-alcoholic beverages – up 0.7%;

Insurance and financial services – up 0.5%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels – up 0.4%;

Information and communication – up 0.4%;

Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services – up 0.2%.

Prices in the health group remained unchanged.

In September 2026, prices fell for the following food products: grapes (11.2%), peppers (10.3%), citrus fruits (3.4%), dry onions (3.2%), pasta (2.6%), root vegetables (carrots and beetroot) (2.6%), apples (2.4%), bananas (2.2%), fresh and chilled fish (2.0%), dried beans (1.9%), low-fat fresh milk (1.6%), coffee (1.3%), wine (1.2%), flour (1.0%), eggs (1.0%), sunflower oil (1.0%), fruit juices (1.0%), olives (1.0%), yellow cheese (kashkaval) (0.9%), cabbage (0.9%), mineral water (0.9%), vinegar (0.8%), frozen fish (0.6%), spirits such as rakia (0.6%), poultry meat (0.5%), minced meat (0.4%), salt (0.4%) and carbonated drinks (0.1%), among others.

Prices increased for the following food products: potatoes (36.5%), cucumbers (22.0%), other fresh vegetables, including courgettes and aubergines (12.4%), watermelons and melons (6.1%), green beans (2.9%), mushrooms (2.2%), Dobrudzha bread (1.4%), full-fat fresh milk (1.3%), margarine (1.2%), dried garlic (1.2%), pork (1.1%), tomatoes (1.1%), breakfast cereals (1.0%), beef (0.9%), curd cheese (0.9%), baby food (0.9%), white bread (0.8%), dairy butter (0.8%), lentils (0.8%), yoghurt (0.5%), white brined cheese (0.3%), cooked sausages with a short shelf life (0.2%), sugar (0.1%) and beer (0.1%), among others.

Among non-food goods and services, price decreases were recorded for package holidays and tourist trips (15.8%), accommodation services (11.6%), international flights (10.2%), vacuum cleaners (3.3%), air conditioners (2.6%), televisions (2.4%), washing machines and tumble dryers (1.8%), refrigerators (1.3%), personal hygiene products (1.1%), dishwashing detergents (1.0%), courier services (0.7%), footwear (0.6%), laundry detergents (0.6%) and dishwashers (0.2%), among others.

Price increases among non-food goods and services were recorded for compressed natural gas (CNG) for passenger cars (7.4%), A95H petrol (6.4%), A100H petrol (5.6%), diesel (5.5%), higher education (4.0%), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for passenger cars (3.9%), piped natural gas (3.6%), flowers (3.4%), veterinary services (3.2%), wood pellets (2.7%), vehicle maintenance and repairs (1.8%), coal (1.7%), cigarettes (1.6%), clothing (1.5%), firewood (1.2%), restaurant services (1.1%), driving lessons (1.0%), vehicle accessories (0.8%) and cleaning and disinfecting products (0.4%), among others.

Prices of medicinal products fell by 0.4%. Increases were recorded in dental services (1.0%), medical services provided by doctors (0.9%) and medical laboratory services (0.9%).

Accumulated Inflation



Accumulated inflation measured by the CPI stood at 12.9% over the past three years, comparing September 2026 with September 2023, and 42.4% over the past five years, comparing September 2026 with September 2021.

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)



In September 2026, monthly inflation measured by the HICP was 0.0%, while annual inflation, compared with September 2025, stood at 5.6%. Inflation since the beginning of the year, comparing September 2026 with December 2025, was 4.9%.

The average annual inflation rate for the period October 2025 to September 2026, compared with October 2024 to September 2025, was 4.2%.

Monthly Inflation

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), prices of goods and services increased in the following consumer groups in September 2026:

Education services – up 3.2%;

Transport – up 1.9%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco – up 1.0%;

Clothing and footwear – up 1.0%;

Food and non-alcoholic beverages – up 0.6%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels – up 0.5%;

Insurance and financial services – up 0.3%;

Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services – up 0.3%.

Prices of goods and services fell in the following consumer groups:

Restaurants and accommodation services – down 4.3%;

Recreation, sport and culture – down 3.1%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance – down 0.2%;

Health – down 0.1%.

Prices in the information and communication group remained unchanged.

Accumulated Inflation

Accumulated inflation measured by the HICP stood at 11.6% over the past three years, comparing September 2026 with September 2023, and 37.3% over the past five years, comparing September 2026 with September 2021.

Price Index of a Small Basket (PISB)

In September 2026, the monthly change in the Price Index of a Small Basket was 0.4%, while the annual change, compared with September 2025, was 2.1%.

Prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% of households with the lowest incomes changed as follows compared with the previous month:

Food products – up 1.1%;

Services – up 0.1%;

Non-food products – down 0.7%.