Body of a Man Found near the National Stadium in Sofia

The body of a man was discovered this morning, August 6, near one of the entrances by Sector B of the "Vasil Levski" National Stadium in Borisova Garden, Sofia. The emergency services received the call shortly after 8:00 a.m.

According to unofficial information, the deceased is a 36-year-old tennis coach, whose body was found near entrance No. 13 of the "Vasil Levski" National Stadium.

Initial forensic examinations suggest the case is most likely an accident. The man was found with a head injury. However, footage from security cameras shows that he repeatedly struck his own head against a metal fence at the stadium.

photo by Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

There is evidence that the man had consumed alcohol, though the exact blood alcohol concentration will be determined by forensic analysis. Authorities are also investigating reports that he had been denied entry to a nearby venue earlier due to visible intoxication. The on-site investigation is ongoing.