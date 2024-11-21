Boyko Borissov and Kiril Petkov Also Awarded Medals by Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy announced on its Facebook page that Kiril Petkov and Boyko Borissov were also awarded medals and certificates of merit for their contributions to the Ukrainian people. Yesterday, November 20, it was reported that Delyan Peevski received similar honours.

"The leaders of parliamentary political forces in the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria were awarded Orders of Merit from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (along with a medal) for their contribution to the Ukrainian people. Mr. Boyko Borissov, Mr. Kiril Petkov, and Mr. Delyan Peevski have been recognized by the legislative body of Ukraine for their consistent support of decisions regarding assistance to Ukraine in all its dimensions following the start of Russia's full-scale war on February 24, 2022," the embassy's statement reads.