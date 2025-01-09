НОВИНИ
Nearly 340,000 individuals and families received heating allowances this winter season

близо 340 000 лица семейства получили помощи отопление зимен сезон
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:07, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Nearly 340,000 individuals and families have been approved and have received fuel allowances for the current winter season, according to data from the Social Assistance Agency.

The amount of the assistance for winter heating bills is set at 553.75 BGN and covers the period from November to March.

It has already been distributed to families whose average monthly income over the past six months is equal to or below the defined access threshold, taking into account factors such as age, family status, the age of children, and other circumstances like pregnancy or single-parent status.

The regions with the highest number of recipients of heating allowances are Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Pleven, and Vratsa, while the fewest were distributed in Pernik, Yambol, Gabrovo, Dobrich, and Silistra.

Additionally, one-time assistance for children in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 8th grades has been granted to 233,000 families for over 251,000 students. For the 2024-2025 school year, the one-time assistance of 300 BGN is provided to families with children from 1st to 4th grade and for eighth-graders without an income criterion, but only to those who submitted applications to the "Social Assistance" directorates.

The first installment of 150 BGN has already been paid, and an additional 150 BGN will be provided at the beginning of the second school term in February, on the condition that the child continues to attend school and has not accumulated 5 or more unexcused absences. No new application is required for this second payment, the social services clarified.

For this targeted assistance, the highest number of supported families is in Sofia City, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, and Blagoevgrad, while the fewest are in Vidin, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Silistra, and Targovishte.

