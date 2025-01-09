НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display

оригиналът панагюрското златно съкровище завръща месец панагюрище
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:33, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles, Boyko Hristov, has shared information regarding the condition of the Getty Museum, where currently the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure and numerous priceless Bulgarian artifacts are on display.

Hristov received a letter from the museum's director, who provided photographs to confirm that the exhibits are not threatened by the fire.

Due to the devastating wildfires in California, a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles. Nearly 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, and tens of thousands of buildings are threatened, including the Getty Museum, where the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is currently on display.

Because of the fiery inferno in California caused by the huge wildfires, a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles. The evacuation of nearly 50 thousand people has been ordered. Tens of thousands of buildings are threatened. Among them, the Paul Getty Museum, which currently houses the Panagyur Gold Treasure.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
16:47, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
15:30, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
 Nearly 340,000 individuals and families received heating allowances this winter season
Nearly 340,000 individuals and families received heating allowances this winter season
15:07, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Vanya Stefanova was elected Deputy Prosecutor General
Vanya Stefanova was elected Deputy Prosecutor General
14:43, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Employers and unions plan to protest if mechanism for compensation for high electricity prices is not established
Employers and unions plan to protest if mechanism for compensation for high electricity prices is not established
14:18, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Drug greenhouse dismantled during a special police operation in Novi Iskar
Drug greenhouse dismantled during a special police operation in Novi Iskar
21:13, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 "Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
20:12, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 "Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
19:14, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9
Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9
18:30, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
17:06, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
 What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
16:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
15:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
More from: Culture
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Mummers parade in carnival in Pirin mountain (see pics)
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Историческо: Алберт Попов с първа победа в състезание от Световната купа
Историческо: Алберт Попов с първа победа в състезание от Световната...
От 20° - сняг, студ и ледени дни другата седмица
От 20° - сняг, студ и ледени дни другата седмица
АПИ има частична вина за катастрофата на АМ „Струма“, при която загинаха 45 души от Северна Македония
АПИ има частична вина за катастрофата на АМ „Струма“,...
Консулът ни в Лос Анджелис е получил писмо от директора на музея, където се намира Панагюрското злато
Консулът ни в Лос Анджелис е получил писмо от директора на музея,...
Заради пожара в Лос Анджелис - застрашено ли е Панагюрското съкровище?
Заради пожара в Лос Анджелис - застрашено ли е Панагюрското съкровище?
Съдът постанови "домашен арест" за собственика на конете, причинили катастрофата край Кюстендил
Съдът постанови "домашен арест" за собственика на конете,...
Спомен за легендата в спортната журналистика Петър Василев - Петела
Спомен за легендата в спортната журналистика Петър Василев - Петела
Пътуваме със зелен билет днес и утре в градския транспорт заради мръсния въздух в София
Пътуваме със зелен билет днес и утре в градския транспорт заради...
Здравните власти затвориха единствения театрален салон в Ямбол
Здравните власти затвориха единствения театрален салон в Ямбол
Азербайджан временно спря газовите доставки за България
Азербайджан временно спря газовите доставки за България
Христо Стоичков: И високо над върха е Алберт!
Христо Стоичков: И високо над върха е Алберт!