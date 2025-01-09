Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display

The Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles, Boyko Hristov, has shared information regarding the condition of the Getty Museum, where currently the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure and numerous priceless Bulgarian artifacts are on display.

Hristov received a letter from the museum's director, who provided photographs to confirm that the exhibits are not threatened by the fire.

Due to the devastating wildfires in California, a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles. Nearly 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, and tens of thousands of buildings are threatened, including the Getty Museum, where the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is currently on display.

Because of the fiery inferno in California caused by the huge wildfires, a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles. The evacuation of nearly 50 thousand people has been ordered. Tens of thousands of buildings are threatened. Among them, the Paul Getty Museum, which currently houses the Panagyur Gold Treasure.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News