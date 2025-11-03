БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Budget 2026: The First in Euros, with Record Revenues and Spending

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
какви параметрите бюджет 2026 очаква

Just minutes ago, the Ministry of Finance published the draft state budget for 2026 – the first to be denominated in euros – along with the medium-term fiscal forecast for the period 2026–2028.

Revenues are set at €51.4 billion, while expenditure reaches almost €55.1 billion. Both revenues and spending are at record levels.

The projected deficit amounts to 3% of GDP, or €3.2 billion. Expenditure is planned at 45.8% of GDP, despite the rule that it should not exceed 40% of the country’s gross domestic product.

The government debt is expected to reach €37.6 billion (or 31.3% of GDP) in 2026.

The minimum level of the fiscal reserve as of 31 December 2026 is set at €2.4 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s macroeconomic forecast, economic growth is expected to slow to 2.7% in 2026. Average annual inflation will remain close to 2025 levels, reaching around 3.5%.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
1
Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на мобилни телефони в училищата
2
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на...
Пускат парното в София във вторник
3
Пускат парното в София във вторник
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
4
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
5
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега
6
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега

Най-четени

Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
1
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
2
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
3
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
4
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Bulgaria

Due to Climate Change, Bee Population in Bulgaria Has Declined Significantly in Recent Years
Due to Climate Change, Bee Population in Bulgaria Has Declined Significantly in Recent Years
Sofia's Waste Crisis: Selection of Turkish Firm Sparks Tension in the City's Municipal Council Sofia's Waste Crisis: Selection of Turkish Firm Sparks Tension in the City's Municipal Council
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
New Traffic Restrictions in Sofia’s Two Low-Emission Zones to Take Effect from December New Traffic Restrictions in Sofia’s Two Low-Emission Zones to Take Effect from December
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Woman Reported Missing in the Vitosha Mountains Has Been Found Woman Reported Missing in the Vitosha Mountains Has Been Found
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Seven-Year-Old Bears Frol and Frosia Settle into New Home in Belitsa Sanctuary in Bulgaria Seven-Year-Old Bears Frol and Frosia Settle into New Home in Belitsa Sanctuary in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria Bans the Use of Mobile Phones in Schools Nationwide from January Bulgaria Bans the Use of Mobile Phones in Schools Nationwide from January
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет: На фокус Бюджет 2026
Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет:...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна "България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС "Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Средновековна кула в центъра на Рим се срути - един загина
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Писмо в бутилка: В Австралия намериха 2 писма от Втората световна...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Валежи в цялата страна около обяд и чувствително застудяване днес
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Времето
Добрин Иванов, АИКБ: Бюджет 2026 е счетоводна гимнастика без...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ