Bulgaria’s External Debt Rises by €7.2 Billion in 2025, Caretaker Finance Minister Says

Georgi Klisurski, caretaker Minister of Finance, reported during Friday’s parliament's question time on February 27 that Bulgaria’s external debt reached €25.3 billion at the end of 2025, up from €18.1 billion at the close of 2024 — an increase of €7.2 billion.

As a ratio of debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Bulgaria’s external debt stood at 21.9% of GDP at the end of 2025, up from 17.3% at the end of 2024. This represents an increase of 4.6 percentage points over the course of the year, Georgi Klisurski added.