Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs

Bulgaria’s oldest university hospital is appealing for donors, with around €10 million needed for urgent repairs to some of the buildings at Aleksandrovska Hospital.

The structures, built at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, are protected cultural monuments. Despite the poor conditions, patients continue to receive treatment there.

The hospital says it has sought assistance from the Ministry of Health over the years, but with little result.

The ministry, however, states that it allocated over BGN 3 million (€1.5 million) in 2020 and 2021 for building repairs. The funds were returned in 2022 due to a lack of documentation approved by the Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage.

Officials also acknowledge that the investments required for the hospital far exceed the available budget.