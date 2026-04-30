Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Opens, Oldest MP Rumen Milanov Calls for Unity and Responsibility

The 52nd Parliament has begun its work. As part of the tradition, it was opened by the oldest MP in the chamber, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”. He addressed MPs before they took the oath of office.

“I have the great honour to open the first sitting of the 52nd National Assembly. By tradition, this responsibility falls to the oldest member of parliament. It is assumed that they carry the greatest experience and wisdom. I accept this role with a sense of duty and responsibility.

I remember the guidance of those before me. The fact is that all of you are younger than me, and this fills me with hope — hope for better politics, for more reason and energy in this chamber.

More than 3.36 million Bulgarians voted. This time, they arranged us differently. They sent us here with a clear message. They placed their trust in us and expect results. A significant part of that hope was given to the new political force taking on the governance of the country. This trust is a major test and an even greater responsibility.

This Parliament begins its work after a difficult period. People are tired of empty promises. Their message is clear. They want action, order, stability and clear decisions that are felt in their daily lives.

Responsibility today is personal. Each of us bears it through our actions. It is through personal example that we should restore the meaning of concepts such as honour, dignity, integrity and patriotism. It is time to restore citizens’ trust in the National Assembly. It is up to us to earn it again through consistent work and respect for the people.

The law must stand above all. Only then will justice not be an empty word, but a reality people can feel.

We live in uncertain times — a time of tension and division. Our choice should be clear: to preserve peace and act with reason. The future belongs to the young. They will build Bulgaria tomorrow. It is our duty to leave them a state with order, rules and prospects.

Two clear tasks stand before us: to restore the strength of the law and to preserve peace. We have no right to make mistakes. Regardless of party differences, we must work together for the future of our children, with respect for the work of our parents and in the name of the Bulgarian people.

The national spirit must rise above petty disputes, posturing and insults. Bulgarian citizens elected us and placed their trust in us. They rely on our conscience, our will and our decisions. Long live Bulgaria.”