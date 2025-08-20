БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Holds Video Conference with Ukrainian Counterpart Yuliya Svyrydenko

Prime Minister welcomes Ukraine's strong commitment to key EU-related reforms

Bulgaria is among the strongest and most active supporters of Ukraine’s European integration, based on the principle of merit, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during a video conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko on August 20. He emphasised Bulgaria’s readiness to assist Kyiv on its European path by sharing valuable experience in the integration process.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov welcomed Ukraine’s strong commitment to key EU-related reforms, particularly in the context of current geopolitical security challenges and the ongoing full-scale Russian aggression.

“Bulgaria firmly believes that Ukraine’s future lies in the EU, and European integration is a guarantee of prosperity for the entire region,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Zhelyazkov also voiced support for Ukraine’s decision to open the first negotiation cluster and highlighted the importance of the Ukrainian action plan regarding national minorities, describing it as an essential component for opening the first negotiation chapter.

He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the context of the war, adding: “We welcome all efforts aimed at achieving a lasting solution, including the strong commitment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to end Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.”

According to Zhelyazkov, negotiations should be based on the principles of justice, sovereignty, and security guarantees, ensuring that peace is not merely the absence of war but a foundation for long-term stability, security, and prosperity for both Europe and Ukraine.

