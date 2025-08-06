БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Observes Transfiguration of the Lord, Grapes are Blessed in Churches

отбелязваме преображение господне
Снимка: БТА/Архив

On 6 August, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates One of Its Most Revered Feasts – the Transfiguration of Our Lord.

The feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord dates back to the early centuries of Christianity and is linked to one of the most significant events in the Gospels — the moment Jesus Christ revealed His divine glory to three of His closest disciples.

The apostles had difficulty believing that Christ would undergo humiliation and suffering — they felt this was incompatible with His majesty and glory. Although Jesus had often spoken to them about His coming suffering, death, and resurrection, they still struggled to accept it. To strengthen their faith, He chose to reveal His divine nature to three of them.

Together with Peter, James, and John, Jesus ascended Mount Tabor in Galilee. He withdrew to pray, and the disciples fell asleep. Upon waking, they saw Him completely transfigured — His face shone like the sun, and His garments were radiant with light. Jesus was speaking with two of the greatest figures from the Old Testament — the prophets Moses and Elijah — about His impending suffering and crucifixion in Jerusalem.

Suddenly, a bright cloud enveloped them, and from it came a mighty voice:
“This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased. Listen to Him.”

Overcome with fear, the apostles fell to the ground. But when the divine glory faded, Jesus came to them and said: “Rise, and do not be afraid.”
This miraculous event was meant to prepare the apostles for the coming trials, and to fortify their faith in Christ’s divine nature in the face of His Passion.

To this day, the Transfiguration of the Lord is a symbol of transformation and renewed hope for all faithful Christians. That is why the feast is marked near the end of the liturgical year in the Orthodox Church.

On this day, the Divine Liturgy includes a special troparion (liturgical hymn) known in Church Slavonic as “Nachatki Ovoschei”, and in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church it is also known for the “Blessing of the Grapes”. Grapes are brought to the church, blessed during the service, and eaten for the first time on this feast day.

According to the Bulgarian folk calendar, 6 August marks a turning point in nature — the sun turns its face toward winter, the storks begin to gather in flocks in preparation for migration to warmer lands, and the season begins to shift.

