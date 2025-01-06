НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men plunge into rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross tossed by a priest (PHOTOS)

празнуваме богоявление стотици смелчаци хвърлиха извадят кръста снимки
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:37, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On January 6, Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany or Yordanovden, one of the most significant Christian holidays. It is associated with the baptism of Christ in the waters of the Jordan River. Churches across the country held Great Water Blessing ceremonies, sanctifying the water and offering divine liturgies. As oart of the tradition, in many places, hundreds of men plunged into icy waters to retrieve the cross, believed to bring health and blessings to the one who retrieves it first.

In Kalofer, the cross was retrieved early in the day, where the famous men's horo (traditional dance) took place in the frigid waters of the Tundzha River. A participant from the horo caught the cross and, as pat of the tradition, passed it to the youngest child participating in the ritual.

"I don't live in Bulgaria, but I try to keep the Bulgarian spirit alive within me," said Kaloyan.

"This is the strength of men. To see a group of men enter the river and make the waters boil—this is life itself," said another participant.

In Sofia's Druzhba district, 23-year-old Nikolay Dimitrov retrieved the cross from the lake.

"May we be healthy and have a successful year, full of good things. I wish for there to be no hatred among Bulgarians, for us to be united like a family, helping each other and moving forward together," Nikolay wished.

In Sofia, 40 men took part in the ritual, the youngest being 18 years old and the eldest 84. His Holiness, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil, led the Great Water Blessing.

"There is often bitterness, heaviness, and sometimes weariness in our interactions with one another—irritation, impatience—but God calls us to have love in our hearts for all people," Patriarch Daniil said.

In Burgas, an 18-year-old student from the Mathematics High School was the first to retrieve the cross.

Photos by BTA and Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

"It holds deep symbolism for me, which is why I’ve jumped (for the cross) for the third consecutive year. It means a lot, and I am truly proud that luck smiled on me this year," commented Kalin Uzunov.

For 40 years Vasil Nikolov has participated in the Epiphany ritual. the 72-year-old man is also the oldest among the paticipants, but he has never retrieved the cross before.

"When I jump, my whole year is healthy. It's a kind of tempering and observance of traditions," Vasil Nikolov said.

In Nessebar, 29-year-old Stoyan Valchev caught the cross. The local tradition involves retrieving seaweed from the sea and bringing it home, as it is believed that everything from the sea on this day possesses healing power. When illness strikes, the seaweed is burned to bless and cleanse the home.

In Plovdiv, 19-year-old Ivan Zisov retrieved the Holy Cross from the Maritsa River. Ivan, a student at the University of Food Technologies, took part in the ritual as a sign of hope because he is about to undergo a serious operation and takes the custom of Epiphany as a sign that everything will go well. Over 100 participants jumped into the river to catch the cross, which was thrown by Metropolitan Nikolay.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
19:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
 Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
18:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
15:47, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
13:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
12:50, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
20:19, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
18:17, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
17:46, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
More from: Culture
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
Sofia Opera and Ballet sends off 2024 with gala concerts
An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu
An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu
Топ 24
Най-четени
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си - полицай в Пловдив
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си -...
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и САЩ
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и...
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам на музиката
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам...
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от Конаре
Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от...
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
Опасна тенденция: Наркотик и в желирани бонбони, освен във вейпове
Опасна тенденция: Наркотик и в желирани бонбони, освен във вейпове
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да спрат да си играят със съдбата на хората
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да...
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
Чужденка се включи в тренировъчния процес на Монтана 2003
Чужденка се включи в тренировъчния процес на Монтана 2003
Изненада: Дани Олмо в състава на Барселона за Суперкупата на Испания
Изненада: Дани Олмо в състава на Барселона за Суперкупата на Испания