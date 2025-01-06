НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany

This is one of the greatest Christian holidays

Калофер Тунджа ледено хоро Богоявление
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:50, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On 6th of January every year, the Bulgarian Orthodox church marks Epiphany (Yordanovden) - one of the most significant Christian holidays. It falls on the twelfth day after Christmas and marks the day Jesus was baptised in the Jordan River by John the Baptist.

Churches across the country hold the Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony, accompanied by the reading of the Holy Divine Liturgy.

Throughout the country, crosses are ritually thrown into nearby bodies of water to bless them. As part of the tradition, in Kalofer, the traditional men's dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha River took place.

The main ritual on this day is performed early in the morning by a priest who throws a wooden cross into the river, sea or lake. Men dive in the ice-cold water and race to retrieve the cross. It is believed that the man who first takes the cross out of the water will be blessed to be healthy and freed from evil spirits throughout the year. The priest delivers a special blessing to that man and his household.

The ritual lasts longer In the South Bulgarian town of Kalofer. A large group of men and boys go in the icy waters of Tundzha river early in the morning and perform the unique men’s dance called “Mazhko horo”. In Kalofer it does not matter who catches the cross because as a tradition it goes to the youngest boy who went into the freezing waters of Tundzha river.

In Bulgaria, the holiday has a special place in the cultural tradition since many people are named Jordan and celebrate their name day.

The feast has different names in the different regions of the country: Bogoyavlenie ("Manifestation of God"), Krashtenie Gospodne ("Baptism of the Lord") or Yordanovden ("Day of Jordan", referring to the river).

As part of the tradition, water blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army takes place. This ceremony will be conducted in all military garrisons across the country. and in front of the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in the capital city of Sofia.

The tradition of consecrating the Bulgarian military units and colours is approximately 1,000 years old. The first solemn consecration of that kind was committed in the year 917 by the Bulgaria Tzar Simeon the Great, on the day before the battle of Aheloy, when Bulgarian troops of Tsar Simeon the Great defeated the army of the Byzantine Empire.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
    Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
    22:23, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
     Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
    Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
    21:49, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
     Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
    Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
    20:40, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
     Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
    Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
    19:37, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
     Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
    Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
    19:07, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
     Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
    Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
    18:07, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
     President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
    President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
    16:46, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
     3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
    3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
    16:12, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
     Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
    Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
    15:47, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
     Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
    Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
    13:49, 06.01.2025
    Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
     "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
    "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
    22:17, 05.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
     GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
    GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
    21:54, 05.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
    More from: Bulgaria
    Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
    Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
    Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
    Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
    Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
    Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
    Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
    Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
    3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
    3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
    The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
    The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си - полицай в Пловдив
    МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си -...
    Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и САЩ
    Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и...
    Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от Конаре
    Повече от 20 дни продължава издирването на 13-годишния Николай от...
    3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
    3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
    Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две седмици преди влизането на Тръмп в Белия дом
    Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две...
    Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да спрат да си играят със съдбата на хората
    Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да...
    МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
    МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
    Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
    Богоявленски водосвет на бойните знамена и знамената светини
    Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
    Северна Корея изстреля балистична ракета
    Кога военнослужещите ще получат увеличение на заплатите?
    Кога военнослужещите ще получат увеличение на заплатите?
    Честваме 177 години от рождението на Христо Ботев
    Честваме 177 години от рождението на Христо Ботев