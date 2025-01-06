Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany

On 6th of January every year, the Bulgarian Orthodox church marks Epiphany (Yordanovden) - one of the most significant Christian holidays. It falls on the twelfth day after Christmas and marks the day Jesus was baptised in the Jordan River by John the Baptist.



Churches across the country hold the Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony, accompanied by the reading of the Holy Divine Liturgy.

Throughout the country, crosses are ritually thrown into nearby bodies of water to bless them. As part of the tradition, in Kalofer, the traditional men's dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha River took place.

The main ritual on this day is performed early in the morning by a priest who throws a wooden cross into the river, sea or lake. Men dive in the ice-cold water and race to retrieve the cross. It is believed that the man who first takes the cross out of the water will be blessed to be healthy and freed from evil spirits throughout the year. The priest delivers a special blessing to that man and his household.

The ritual lasts longer In the South Bulgarian town of Kalofer. A large group of men and boys go in the icy waters of Tundzha river early in the morning and perform the unique men’s dance called “Mazhko horo”. In Kalofer it does not matter who catches the cross because as a tradition it goes to the youngest boy who went into the freezing waters of Tundzha river.

In Bulgaria, the holiday has a special place in the cultural tradition since many people are named Jordan and celebrate their name day.

The feast has different names in the different regions of the country: Bogoyavlenie ("Manifestation of God"), Krashtenie Gospodne ("Baptism of the Lord") or Yordanovden ("Day of Jordan", referring to the river).

As part of the tradition, water blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army takes place. This ceremony will be conducted in all military garrisons across the country. and in front of the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in the capital city of Sofia.

The tradition of consecrating the Bulgarian military units and colours is approximately 1,000 years old. The first solemn consecration of that kind was committed in the year 917 by the Bulgaria Tzar Simeon the Great, on the day before the battle of Aheloy, when Bulgarian troops of Tsar Simeon the Great defeated the army of the Byzantine Empire.

