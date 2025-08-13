Cabinet Allocates BGN 34 Million to State Cultural Institutions in the Performing Arts Sector

The Council of Ministers has allocated BGN 34 million in funding for state cultural institutions in the field of the performing arts, Minister of Culture Marian Bachev announced at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

According to Minister Bachev, the funds – intended for theatres, operas, philharmonic societies and other cultural institutions – are a natural continuation of the government’s policy of supporting the performing arts and the sector as a whole.

“The budget for the performing arts for 2025 had already been increased by BGN 6 million compared to the 2024 budget – from BGN 159 million to BGN 165 million. This year the budget was adopted late, unlike the usual schedule for increases. As a result, it was initially unclear when these additional funds would be available in the new budget. Normally, such allocations are made around six months after the budget is adopted. In this case, we responded much more quickly – from March until now. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova, who readily took on the task of securing these additional funds,” Bachev said. “These are not just numbers – they are additional opportunities for tours, new productions, new concerts and reaching a wider audience,” he added.

Minister Bachev noted that today’s government decision “disperses any speculation that theatres will be closed or ensembles frozen.” He also recalled that work is under way to revise the methodology for subsidising state cultural institutions operating under a delegated budget.