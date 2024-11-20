Can illegal migration be curbed and how?

Curbing illegal migration, combating the demographic problem, security and education were discussed in Sofia by representatives of the parliamentary group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" at a working meeting in the Parliament with MPs from ‘Vazrazhdane’ party on November 20. Migration was also the topic of a conference attended by MEPs and MPs in the afternoon in the capital.

The leader of ‘Vazrazhdane’, Kostadin Kostadinov, focused on the main problems facing the EU and the role of the youngest group "Europe of Sovereign Nations" to put the issue of people’s security back on the agenda of the European Parliament.

“We talk and insist on reforms. We insist on the protection of Europe from all threats, both external and internal," Kostadinov said.

“Europe of Sovereign Nations” was established to put an end to slogans, to put an end to clichés, to put an end to impersonal bureaucratic talk and to give Europe back to the people.

René Aust - Chair of the Europe of Sovereign Nations Group: We are at a crucial moment for our continent. We face many challenges. The biggest of these is demography, because our birth rate is very low and at the same time it is very high among migrants entering the EU. Europe is weakened." Sarah Knafo, Vice-Chair of the Europe of Sovereign Nations Group: "Today, in the new era, we have a loss of identity and values. I am astonished to see that you have the same problems here. Our slogan is 'truth and the courage to speak the truth'.

The issue of curbing illegal immigration was also discussed at an international conference in Sofia, with the participation of MEPs from the Europe of Sovereign Nations group and ‘Vazrazhdane’ MPs. It was stated during the forum that the uncontrolled entry into the EU has practically led to the migration of new peoples to the continent, which is draining the social systems. Closing internal borders is proposed as an alternative.

