ВСС остави без разглеждане предложението за избор на и.ф....
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
КЗП влезе в трите електроснабдителни дружества
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Андрей Янкулов за Теодора Георгиева: Поредният тежък удар...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Caretaker Justice Minister Yankkulov Comments after EPPO Finds Bulgarian European Prosecutor Georgieva Guilty: Another Serious Blow to the Reputation of Bulgaria’s Justice System

Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

A further serious setback to the image of Bulgaria’s justice system — this is how the caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankkulov described the situation ahead of the plenary session of the Supreme Judicial Council, following reports that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has found Bulgaria’s European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva guilty.

European Public Prosecutor’s Office finds Teodora Georgieva Guilty, Seeks Her Dismissal

“This once again gives us grounds to believe that more should have been done to dismantle the networks of parallel justice in Bulgaria — one of which is the so-called ‘Eight Dwarfs’. From this point onward, regardless of how much time has already been lost, the primary task of those involved in the governance of the justice system must be to clarify these cases as fully as possible, so that we do not face similar situations in the future,” the caretaker Justice Minister said.

“The situation is indeed quite critical, and it is difficult to offer objective guarantees that the procedure which has been concluded met all the necessary standards to produce a choice that will not, at some point in the future, again become discredited, as has happened now,” Yankkulov added.

He explained that he had no further information on the case and that the details contained in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office statement were limited.

