A further serious setback to the image of Bulgaria’s justice system — this is how the caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankkulov described the situation ahead of the plenary session of the Supreme Judicial Council, following reports that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has found Bulgaria’s European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva guilty.

“This once again gives us grounds to believe that more should have been done to dismantle the networks of parallel justice in Bulgaria — one of which is the so-called ‘Eight Dwarfs’. From this point onward, regardless of how much time has already been lost, the primary task of those involved in the governance of the justice system must be to clarify these cases as fully as possible, so that we do not face similar situations in the future,” the caretaker Justice Minister said.

“The situation is indeed quite critical, and it is difficult to offer objective guarantees that the procedure which has been concluded met all the necessary standards to produce a choice that will not, at some point in the future, again become discredited, as has happened now,” Yankkulov added.

He explained that he had no further information on the case and that the details contained in the European Public Prosecutor’s Office statement were limited.