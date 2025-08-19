БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Chief State Health Inspector: Bulgaria Has Not experienced Major Epidemic Outbreaks This Summer

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Запази

He noted that, despite isolated increases in seasonal illnesses such as enteroviruses and a slight rise in Covid-19 cases, the overall health situation remains stable and incidence levels are low.

ангел кунчев лято сериозни епидемични взривове

Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector, commented on how the new vaccine and immunization system will function.

Associate Professor Dr Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, outlined how the country’s new vaccination and immunisation system is expected to operate.

“I hope it will function smoothly and effectively, as it has not been an easy or short journey to build this system. Immunisations represent a significant part of healthcare, particularly when it comes to children’s health. In Bulgaria, over two million immunisations and re-immunisations are carried out each year. Every general practitioner, depending on their patient list, administers such procedures monthly.

When I first started working in Sofia, we reviewed the process and found that after a GP carried out an immunisation – which takes 4–5 minutes – they then needed at least 10–15 minutes to record it in 5–6 different places: the immunisation register, the child’s health card, the monthly reports to the Regional Health Inspectorate and to the National Health Insurance Fund. This is exactly what we want to avoid. We want doctors to focus on their actual work and to ensure that children’s medical records are not lost – whether you change your GP, your doctor leaves the system, or you move elsewhere. What is recorded in the patient’s file should always remain accessible.

In addition to reporting immunisations, GPs also place monthly vaccine requests so that we know what quantities are needed. All of this can be managed by a single information system, and we hope it will be in place from September,” said Dr Kunchev.

Dr Kunchev also provided an update on the health situation in the country.

“This summer, to my own pleasant surprise, things are going very well. We have not had any major outbreaks affecting dozens or hundreds of people – whether foodborne, waterborne or otherwise. Even in typically problematic areas, such as the crowded Black Sea resorts, the situation remains good. There has been a slight increase in some illnesses – summer is the season for enteroviruses – but fortunately, even the small uptick in Covid-19 cases has not significantly altered the overall picture. Incidence is not high, and cases are generally mild. Very few people with Covid-19 or enteroviruses even need to see a doctor,” he explained.

From September, inspections of nail salons will also begin. Health inspectors will check whether gel polishes containing a harmful chemical are being used. The EU has banned the substance from September.

Dr Kunchev explained that the decision was taken earlier this year and there will be no grace period for the use of products containing the toxic ingredient, which is classified as hazardous to reproductive health. Its use poses risks both for customers and for manicurists.

“Some businesses have already taken steps to stop importing and using it. But where stocks remain, there can be no compromise. We cannot allow any transitional period. From 1 September, health inspectors will carry out checks, and where such substances are found, their use will be prohibited. If we detect deliberate non-compliance – attempts to exhaust existing supplies – we will resort to sanctions, although that is not the main objective,” Kunchev emphasised.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
1
Тръмп прекъсна срещата си с европейските лидери, обади се на Путин
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
2
Доналд Тръмп приветства лидерите от ЕС и НАТО (ОБЗОР)
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
3
Тръмп: Обадих се на Путин, започнах подготовка за среща
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
4
Тръмп и Зеленски: Срещата
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
5
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
6
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
3
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
4
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Health

By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances
By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances
Health Minister Halts the Export of a Life-Saving Medicine Health Minister Halts the Export of a Life-Saving Medicine
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Varna Hosts Charity Festival “Varna Rock Adventure” in Support of Children with Cancer Varna Hosts Charity Festival “Varna Rock Adventure” in Support of Children with Cancer
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Are Gel Nail Polishes Dangerous? As of 1 September, Beauty Salons Will Cease Using Products Containing TPO Are Gel Nail Polishes Dangerous? As of 1 September, Beauty Salons Will Cease Using Products Containing TPO
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Ministry of Health to Allocate Additional BGN 2,600 per Month to Young Medical Trainees, but Discontent Remains Ministry of Health to Allocate Additional BGN 2,600 per Month to Young Medical Trainees, but Discontent Remains
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно оборудване
Очевидци на инцидента в Несебър: Линейката нямаше реанимационно...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
"Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър "Медицински надзор" започва незабавна проверка заради трагедията в Несебър
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна Катастрофа между два тира е блокирала АМ „Хемус“ в посока София-Варна
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика Срещата Тръмп-Зеленски: Усмивки, диалогичност и оптимизъм, но без конкретика
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Ще има ли среща между президентите на САЩ, Украйна и Русия - кога и...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Среднощна акция в Студентски град: Задържан е заподозрян за...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Забрана на клетките за телета: Граждани внесоха 110 хил. подписа в...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Д-р Ангел Кунчев: През това лято няма сериозни епидемични взривове
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ