Chief State Health Inspector: Bulgaria Has Not experienced Major Epidemic Outbreaks This Summer

Associate Professor Dr Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, outlined how the country’s new vaccination and immunisation system is expected to operate.

“I hope it will function smoothly and effectively, as it has not been an easy or short journey to build this system. Immunisations represent a significant part of healthcare, particularly when it comes to children’s health. In Bulgaria, over two million immunisations and re-immunisations are carried out each year. Every general practitioner, depending on their patient list, administers such procedures monthly. When I first started working in Sofia, we reviewed the process and found that after a GP carried out an immunisation – which takes 4–5 minutes – they then needed at least 10–15 minutes to record it in 5–6 different places: the immunisation register, the child’s health card, the monthly reports to the Regional Health Inspectorate and to the National Health Insurance Fund. This is exactly what we want to avoid. We want doctors to focus on their actual work and to ensure that children’s medical records are not lost – whether you change your GP, your doctor leaves the system, or you move elsewhere. What is recorded in the patient’s file should always remain accessible. In addition to reporting immunisations, GPs also place monthly vaccine requests so that we know what quantities are needed. All of this can be managed by a single information system, and we hope it will be in place from September,” said Dr Kunchev.

Dr Kunchev also provided an update on the health situation in the country.

“This summer, to my own pleasant surprise, things are going very well. We have not had any major outbreaks affecting dozens or hundreds of people – whether foodborne, waterborne or otherwise. Even in typically problematic areas, such as the crowded Black Sea resorts, the situation remains good. There has been a slight increase in some illnesses – summer is the season for enteroviruses – but fortunately, even the small uptick in Covid-19 cases has not significantly altered the overall picture. Incidence is not high, and cases are generally mild. Very few people with Covid-19 or enteroviruses even need to see a doctor,” he explained. From September, inspections of nail salons will also begin. Health inspectors will check whether gel polishes containing a harmful chemical are being used. The EU has banned the substance from September.

Dr Kunchev explained that the decision was taken earlier this year and there will be no grace period for the use of products containing the toxic ingredient, which is classified as hazardous to reproductive health. Its use poses risks both for customers and for manicurists.