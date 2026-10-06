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Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал. Премиерът Румен Радев свика среща с институциите след инцидента в Черно море. Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона, коментира той. Президентът Илияна Йотова свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България

Commission for Consumer Protection Imposed Fines Totaling 95,000 Euros on Three of the Country's Major Retail Chains

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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Two retail chains found to have run promotions on products that were unavailable

кампания великден кзп започва засилени проверки

Today, the Commission for Consumer Protection imposed a total of €95,000 in fines on three of the country’s major retail chains. The fines were imposed after unfair commercial practices were identified at various outlets of the chains.

At one of the retail chains, a promotion was advertised for pure butter. Inspections by the Commission for Consumer Protection found that the product was not available to consumers during the promotional period. The chain had already been issued an order in 2015 concerning the same practice, and its violation constitutes grounds for imposing the highest possible fine.

A similar case was identified at another chain, where the unfair commercial practice involved an advertised promotion for sugar. During the promotional period, Commission inspectors found that the sugar was not available. The chain had already been issued an order by the Commission for Consumer Protection in 2016 concerning the same unfair commercial practice. Failure to comply with the order is grounds, in the present case, for imposing the highest possible fine.

At the third chain, Commission for Consumer Protection inspectors identified a different type of unfair commercial practice: various types of vegetables were advertised as originating from countries that did not correspond to their actual countries of origin, misleading consumers and constituting grounds for a sanction. The chain was fined the maximum amount provided for by law.

Inspections by the Commission for Consumer Protection at retail chains in Sofia and across the country are continuing.

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