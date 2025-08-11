Commission for Protection against Discrimination Initiates Investigation into Controversial Case of Child with Disability Removed from Plane

The Commission for Protection against Discrimination has opened an inquiry into the controversial case of child with disability removed from plane.

The Commission has launched a probe to determine whether there was any discrimination involved, as well as whether the pilot’s actions were unlawful.

If proven, appropriate sanctions will be imposed.

The low-cost airline maintains that the incident occurred because the battery of the child’s wheelchair was potentially dangerous.

The airline also shifted responsibility to the ground staff, who were supposed to conduct the necessary checks.

The Commission’s decision is expected before the transport minister’s ruling.

Immediately after the incident became public, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, pledged to notify all relevant authorities.