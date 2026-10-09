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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Consumer Protection Commission Launches Checks into Unjustified Bank Fee Increases

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Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
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The Commission for Consumer Protection (CPC) is launching inspections into unjustified increases in bank fees.

The inspections, which will cover all banks in the country, begin on 9 October. In accordance with the statutory deadlines, the results are expected to be announced in the final week of October.

The Commission’s inspectors will request information from banks about their fees and any increases introduced from 1 January 2025 to date. Where an increase is identified, the banks will be required to provide an economic justification.

The inspections will examine banks’ fee schedules and the charges applied to the services most commonly used by consumers. These include opening and maintaining a current account, withdrawing and depositing cash at ATMs and bank branches, bank transfers, debit and credit cards, and other services.

The CPC will also check the monthly fees charged for the various banking plans offered to consumers.

The Commission reminds consumers that its hotline is 0700 111 22. Its complaints office in Sofia is located at 1 Vrabcha Street, on the ground floor, and is open from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

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