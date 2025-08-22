Court Remands 18-Year-Old Nikola Burgazliev, Who Ran Over Five People with an ATV in Sunny Beach

The District Court in Burgas on August 22v ruled has imposed the strictest measure of remand in custody on 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who on 14 August ploughed into five people — including three children — with a recreational ATV on a pavement in the resort of Sunny Beach.

During the hearing, prosecutors confirmed they will reclassify the charges in light of the deteriorating condition of 35-year-old victim Hristina and her 4-year-old son, who remains in a coma. The current charge of causing medium bodily injury is expected to be upgraded to grievous bodily injury.

The prosecution described Burgazliev as “exceptionally arrogant and irresponsible,” claiming he had insisted he possessed the skills required to operate the electric ATV.

In court, the defendant expressed regret, stating he was more concerned for the victims’ health than his own. He also addressed CCTV footage showing him driving into the oncoming lane, explaining that the ATV rental stand was located there and he “had no time to react.”

The case will now be taken over by the National Investigative Service.

Ahead of the hearing, relatives and friends of the injured family gathered outside the Burgas courthouse to demand justice. Similar protests were also held in Sofia and Plovdiv.