Rallies for Fair Trial after ATV Accident in Sunny Beach, Which Left a Woman Clinically Dead nad her $-Year-Old Child in Critical Condition

They are held in Sofia, Plovdiv and Burgas

Today, August 22, the Burgas District Court will decide whether to return 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev to custody. Last week, he ploughed into a group of pedestrians in central Sunny Beach while driving a recreational ATV, injuring three children and two adults. At present, he is under house arrest.

Mother and Child Remain in Critical Condition After ATV Accident in Sunny Beach

Thirty-five-year-old Hristina and her four-year-old son remain in a critical condition. According to relatives, doctors have given no hope for the woman’s survival.

    Family and friends of the victims gathered in protest today outside the Burgas Courthouse. Hristina’s mother, Zlatka Sokolova, said her daughter, besides the child now in a coma, has an older son who has been traumatised by the tragedy: "The doctors told us there was no chance of survival. My daughter, besides the injured child, has a third grade boy. The child has not been out for seven days. He doesn't want to go out. He's scared. How are we supposed to explain to this child that his mother will never come back and that he will have to live without a mother for the rest of his days? Who will take him to his first day of school? Because someone has decided to make a fool of himself in the centre of Sunny Beach."

    Yuliyan Zdravkov, the father of two of the injured children, stressed that the young man must face justice:
    “He is 18 years old – old enough to understand what he is doing.”

    Hristina’s brother, Svetoslav Sokolov, called for Burgazliev’s parents to be temporarily suspended from their professional posts until the case is fully clarified.

    The victims’ lawyer, Georgi Radkov, announced that he will seek more serious charges:
    “We insist that this case be treated as intentional. He drove at high speed into a crowd of people without making any attempt to avoid the collision. In such circumstances, the law allows for a life imprisonment sentence.”

    More from: Bulgaria

