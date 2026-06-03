БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev: Budget Deficit Stands at 7.4%

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
EN
Запази
вицепремиерът гълъб донев дефицитът
Снимка: БТА

“What is the financial reality at present? A deficit of 7.4% if no existing policies are changed and no measures are taken to consolidate public spending. There is also a further €2.2 billion in unpaid obligations.”

These figures were presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev during a briefing at the Council of Ministers on June 3.

He stressed that the Excessive Deficit Procedure which the European Commission is expected to launch against Bulgaria is a “foreseeable scenario”.

“When I previously presented information about the current state of the public finances, I compared them to those of an average Bulgarian family. What does a family do when its money is not enough? It starts saving, stops unnecessary spending and looks for additional sources of income. That financial plan is followed until balance is restored — a balance between income and expenditure. Balance means having enough money to last until the next pay cheque, not running out a week beforehand.

I have been following very closely the debate that has unfolded in recent days regarding the expected procedure that the European Commission will announce in its Spring Semester report — the so-called Excessive Deficit Procedure.

For me and for Progressive Bulgaria, this is a predictable scenario. What surprises me is that it appears to come as such a shock mainly to those responsible for the current financial situation. And the more aggressive the political rhetoric offering magical solutions, the more closely connected the analyst or commentator seems to be to the decisions that brought us to this point.”

Donev said that the caretaker government had failed to submit an annual implementation report on Bulgaria’s National Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan for 2025–2028 to the European Commission.

“The much-publicised budgets showing deficits of 3% over the past five years were achieved through postponing and rolling over payments worth millions and billions into subsequent years.

What is the financial reality today? Without changing existing policies and without measures to consolidate public spending, the deficit stands at 7.4%. That is more than €8.5 billion.

There is also another €2.2 billion in unpaid obligations — expenditure hidden away in drawers, so to speak. Only now have those who postponed these payments from 2024, 2025 and 2026 conveniently brought them to light after the regular government took office on 8 May 2026.

Calculate for yourselves what this does to the deficit level.

Included within these €2.2 billion are invoiced but unpaid projects of the Road Infrastructure Agency, as well as municipal projects listed in Annex 3 of the State Budget Act.”
Missing Report to the European Commission
The Finance Minister also highlighted what he described as a significant omission by the caretaker administration.

“By 30 April this year, the caretaker government was required to submit an annual report to the European Commission on the implementation of the National Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan for 2025–2028.

The caretaker government did not provide this information to the European Commission.

As a result, any new findings that the Commission publishes today will be based on data for 2025 alone, without taking into account unforeseen expenditure, spending already incurred and costs expected to be invoiced and presented for payment during 2026.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте финала на европейското първенство по минифутбол пряко по...
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
2
Проливни валежи след полунощ и утре
„Баба Алино“ в документи
3
„Баба Алино“ в документи
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при осъвременяването на пенсиите
4
Управляващите дадоха заден ход за отпадането на ковид добавката при...
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да изградят участъците, за които са взели аванс
5
Министър Иван Шишков: Строителите на АМ "Хемус" първо да...
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на "Лукойл"
6
Евгени Симеонов е новият особен търговски управител на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
5
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Economy

Investigation Sought Into Former Lukoil Chief Valentin Zlatev’s Property Deal Involving Russian-Owned Assets
Investigation Sought Into Former Lukoil Chief Valentin Zlatev’s Property Deal Involving Russian-Owned Assets
OECD Has Revised its 2026 Economic Growth Forecast for Bulgaria Downward to 2.5% Due to Inflation and High Energy Costs OECD Has Revised its 2026 Economic Growth Forecast for Bulgaria Downward to 2.5% Due to Inflation and High Energy Costs
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.
Experts Discuss the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Banking Experts Discuss the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Banking
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria and the Eurozone Hits Highest Level in 32 Months
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Fiscal Council Reports Record Budget Deficit as at May 2026 Fiscal Council Reports Record Budget Deficit as at May 2026
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи проверката на Нотариалната камара
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Незаконният град край Варна – какво установи...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино" Проверка на ДНСК и кадастъра в Община Варна заради "Баба Алино"
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия" Мъж с 1 килограм кокаин е задържан до стадион "Славия"
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско Арестуваха нелегални мигранти край Приморско
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Дефицитът може да достигне 7,4% без спешни мерки – властта...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
По-висок дефицит, повече реформи – какви са препоръките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
ВКС реши: Една от майките е допринесла за размяната на бебетата в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Нови валежи и гръмотевични бури през следващите дни
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ