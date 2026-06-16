Dupnitsa To Install 12 Additional Number Plate Recognition Cameras to Tackle Illegal Street Racing

At their special meeting, the municipal councilors decided to install 12 additional cameras with high enough resolution to recognize vehicle license plates in Dupnitsa. The new equipment will be installed at key locations to put a stop to street racing and reckless driving, which have been plaguing Dupnitsa residents for months.

Twelve additional cameras capable of recognising vehicle registration numbers will be installed in Dupnitsa, following a decision by municipal councillors at an extraordinary meeting. The new equipment will be mounted at key locations across the town in an effort to curb illegal street racing and reckless driving, which residents have complained about for months.

Less than ten days ago, on 7 June, a 16-year-old student crashed his uncle’s SUV into a house and was killed instantly. The accident occurred at 3.00am after the teenager had consumed alcohol.

The municipality currently operates 70 surveillance cameras, 30 of which are digital units capable of recognising vehicle registration numbers. A further 12 cameras of the same type will now be added to the network.

To help reduce speeding, 29 speed humps have already been installed across the municipality. In addition, 27 applications for the construction of further traffic-calming measures are currently awaiting approval by the local authority.