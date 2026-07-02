European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment

The European Commission has given a positive assessment of judicial reforms and the status of the Prosecutor General, and Bulgaria will receive funds under the fifth payment of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. This was announced in Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Pekanov, who took part in a Conference on the European Union’s multiannual budget on July 2.
Pekanov assured that he is working intensively to secure all payments under the RRP by August, in order to avoid an even larger gap in the country’s budget.
Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "Every week we are in discussions with the European Commission. Yesterday there were again negotiations on the RRP. As you know, in terms of anti-corruption reforms and the rule of law we are on schedule. The necessary changes were implemented very quickly. I believe that everything will be finalised very quickly, as it should be, by the end of August. The energy topic is more difficult, but the Ministry of Energy has already started the important reforms regarding the Bulgarian Energy Holding. Work is ongoing on them and I hope they will also be completed by the end of August."