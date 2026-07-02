European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment

The European Commission has given a positive assessment of judicial reforms and the status of the Prosecutor General, and Bulgaria will receive funds under the fifth payment of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. This was announced in Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Pekanov, who took part in a Conference on the European Union’s multiannual budget on July 2.

Pekanov assured that he is working intensively to secure all payments under the RRP by August, in order to avoid an even larger gap in the country’s budget.