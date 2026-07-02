БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Седмица след трагедията на "Тракия": Пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Русия извърши най-масирана атака срещу Киев от началото...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Народното събрание избра д-р Асен Меджидиев за...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Commission Gives Positive Sssessment of Bulgaria’s Judicial Reforms; Country Set to Receive Fifth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Запази
одобри съдебните реформи българия път получи петото плащане пву

The European Commission has given a positive assessment of judicial reforms and the status of the Prosecutor General, and Bulgaria will receive funds under the fifth payment of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. This was announced in Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister, Atanas Pekanov, who took part in a Conference on the European Union’s multiannual budget on July 2.

Pekanov assured that he is working intensively to secure all payments under the RRP by August, in order to avoid an even larger gap in the country’s budget.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister: "Every week we are in discussions with the European Commission. Yesterday there were again negotiations on the RRP. As you know, in terms of anti-corruption reforms and the rule of law we are on schedule. The necessary changes were implemented very quickly. I believe that everything will be finalised very quickly, as it should be, by the end of August. The energy topic is more difficult, but the Ministry of Energy has already started the important reforms regarding the Bulgarian Energy Holding. Work is ongoing on them and I hope they will also be completed by the end of August."

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
2
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов" в жк "Младост"
3
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов"...
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
4
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
5
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния ръководител на СГП
6
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
2
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
3
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
4
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
5
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
6
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...

More from: Bulgaria

440kg of Nitrous Oxide Seized in Police Operation in Sozopol
440kg of Nitrous Oxide Seized in Police Operation in Sozopol
After the Major Fire in Sofia: Is the Air Safe in the Capital? After the Major Fire in Sofia: Is the Air Safe in the Capital?
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic After Lorry Overturns Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic After Lorry Overturns
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Filed Charges Against Jet Ski Operator After Serious Incident at Aheloy Water Attraction Prosecutor's Office Filed Charges Against Jet Ski Operator After Serious Incident at Aheloy Water Attraction
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Nearly 1,500 Hail Suppression Rockets Fired Into Storm Clouds over Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria Nearly 1,500 Hail Suppression Rockets Fired Into Storm Clouds over Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ "Тракия" (СНИМКИ)
Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София? Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
ЕК одобри съдебните реформи, България е на път да получи петото...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
По света
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ "Тракия", остава...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Полетите на Пеевски: Сблъсък между вътрешния министър и депутата
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ