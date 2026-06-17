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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Commission Recommends That Bulgaria Improve Its Cybersecurity

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Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
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The European Commission today presented a report on the state of digitalisation across the EU, including assessments and recommendations. The data show that 98.6% of Europeans have access to fifth-generation mobile networks (5G), while 60% possess at least basic digital skills.

For Bulgaria, the report notes that the country has a strong telecommunications network and that digital public services are gradually improving. However, significant gaps remain in digital skills, the digitalisation of smaller businesses, and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Bulgaria benefits from extensive fibre-optic coverage, increasing use of mobile internet, and expanding investment in e-government and e-health services. Nevertheless, the European Commission states that Bulgaria’s overall digital performance continues to be constrained by persistent structural weaknesses, including low levels of digital skills and limited uptake of cloud services, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

According to the assessment, some of these shortcomings could affect the country’s ability to benefit fully from the broader digital transformation of the economy and society, as well as its capacity to enhance competitiveness. The report also highlights weak links between education and business, along with difficulties in securing research funding. At the same time, Bulgaria participates in European initiatives related to semiconductors and quantum technologies, while its ICT sector is described as dynamic and providing a solid foundation for innovation.

The Commission issued several recommendations for Bulgaria, including: Improving digital skills across the population; expanding education and training opportunities in information and communication technologies (ICT); strengthening links between education, research and industry; accelerating the digitalisation of smaller businesses; enhancing cybersecurity; improving interoperability between information systems used in public services; expanding the use of digital identity solutions and improving e-justice services; increasing access to digital healthcare services; strengthening the security of undersea cable infrastructure.

The Commission also presented a new Eurobarometer survey, which found that most Europeans (73%) believe digitalisation makes their lives easier, while more than half expect it to improve healthcare and environmental protection over the next decade.

Between 80% and 90% of respondents expect the EU to protect personal data online, improve the accessibility of digital services, help simplify citizens’ daily lives in the digital sphere, and ensure that people acquire basic digital skills.

One in five Europeans says they use artificial intelligence (AI) every day or at least once a week, while around 70% report that they are turning to AI increasingly often. More than 90% expect the EU to protect children online, and over 80% regard disinformation and fake news as a threat to democracy, expecting the EU to play a role in addressing that challenge.

Source: BTA

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