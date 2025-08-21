Exclusive: Safety Ropes on Nesebar Parasailing Attraction Were Already Frayed Last Year?

The recent incident in Nesebar, where a child fell from a parachute ride, has sparked strong public concern over the safety of such attractions.

Speaking to BNT News, caver Orlin Atanasov said that as early as last year the rope of the parachute involved in the accident had already shown signs of fraying. Paragliding expert Sotir Lazarkov also warned that such equipment should be replaced regularly, within a period of one to three years.

Atanasov explained that a friend of his from Pleven used the same parachute attraction last summer with his daughter and noticed that the ropes and straps were already worn and torn. He added that the equipment had been exposed to sun and salt water throughout the year, further accelerating wear and tear.

According to Atanasov, the failure of the straps and the child’s fall indicate that the attraction had not been properly maintained for many years. He also expressed doubts about the safety of the carabiner used, claiming it may have been a low-grade item “bought from a local hardware store”.

Paraglider Sotir Lazarkov, meanwhile, suggested that the harness used in Nesebar was likely not made from certified materials such as proper threads, straps and buckles. He stressed the importance of regularly checking harnesses for frayed areas, broken stitching or worn buckles. At the slightest sign of damage, owners should immediately replace the equipment, he said.

Lazarkov emphasised that such replacements should be carried out routinely every one to three years and that the cost of doing so is not prohibitively high.

