Severe Chest Trauma Is the Cause of the Death of the Child in a Parasailing Incident in Nessebar

The court in the coastal city of Burgas is expected to consider the detention measures of three men arrested after the tragic prasaling incident in Nesebar, in which an eight-year-old boy died. The men are the owners of the amusement attraction.

Under Bulgarian law, the offence carries a penalty of between one and six years in prison.

An autopsy confirmed that the child died of a severe chest trauma, which left no chance of survival.

Experts familiar with similar attractions have warned that safety harnesses must be inspected with particular care during the summer months, as sea moisture and ultraviolet radiation can significantly weaken them.

The tragedy has also highlighted a lack of state oversight. At present, no authority bears responsibility for monitoring the condition of such facilities.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ordered that clear regulations for sea attractions be introduced before the end of this summer season.

Government Moves to Tighten Control Over Amusement Attractions

The investigation into the incident is continuing, while the Medical Supervision Agency has also launched an inspection. The child fell from a height of 50 metres after slipping from a parachute towed by a motorboat.





