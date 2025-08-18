Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar

An eight-year-old child from Razlog has died after falling during a parasailing incident at the South Beach in the seaside town of Nesebar around 2:00 pm on August 18.

The child was accompanied by their mother when they took part in the water attraction. While in the air, a rope suddenly snapped, causing the child to fall into the water from a height of approximately 50 metres.

The child was immediately rescued and brought to shore by boat, but tragically died despite medical assistance.

Three individuals involved in operating the attraction have been detained.