Government Moves to Tighten Control Over Amusement Attractions

Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
Authorities Move Swiftly to Regulate These Types of Services

Несебър - инцидент - парашут

Following the tragic incident in Nessebar in which an eight-year-old child lost their life after falling from a parachute, the authorities have admitted that no state body currently oversees such attractions. The Prime Minister has ordered that clear regulations be introduced before the end of this summer season. Meanwhile, the investigation into the accident continues.

Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar

After hours of searching at sea, divers failed to locate the torn straps needed for the technical examination of the fatal accident. The boat that towed the parachute remains moored at Nessebar harbour, from where both the equipment and the facility were loaded.

Divers are also searching for the buckles from the harness that secured the child.

Nikolay Georgiev, manager of the yacht harbour in Nessebar, commented: "They are a respectable company. They provide the necessary technical equipment with the resources they have. They are professionally prepared."

BNT: Does this incident surprise you?

Nikolay Georgiev: "It surprises all of us, but we do not know what the causes are. They operate as an independent commercial activity. They have nothing to do with the harbour, apart from mooring their boat here to ensure its security and supply it with fuel, water and electricity."

BNT: So they do not need any special documentation? It is treated like an ordinary boat, despite being an attraction?

Nikolay Georgiev: "No, no. It is not required."

Divers Search for Safety Buckles from the Harness of 8-Year-Old Who Died in Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

The state has acknowledged gaps in the oversight of such activities.

"We see that there are shortcomings in the legal framework. The activity itself – parasailing, rope descent, parachute jumping – has not so far been subject to control and remains unregulated," said Grozdan Karadzhov, Minister of Transport and Communications.

Karadzhov confirmed that no breaches had been found on the vessel in Nessebar.

According to the Prime Minister, the self-control of companies offering such services is not enough and the state should regulate the attractions with a new law.

"I have therefore instructed the relevant ministers and agencies to draw up proposals for new statutory regulations governing these activities – even at the risk of being accused that the state is intervening where it should not," said PM Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Journalist Liana Pandeleeva, who has previously worked at the Ministry of Tourism, stressed that private business should also be involved in drafting the rules.

"It would be wrong once again to expect an institution to monitor ropes, carabiners, harnesses and all safety equipment, when federations and associations already exist and are functioning. It is enough for the Ministry of Tourism to turn to them and ask them to draw up the necessary rules, and then provide a list of all companies engaged in such activities that comply with these protocols, requirements and the expected safety standards," she explained.

Tomorrow, the three men responsible for operating the attraction on which the child died are expected to appear before the Burgas court for a hearing on their pre-trial detention.

