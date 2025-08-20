Divers Search for Safety Buckles from the Harness of 8-Year-Old Who Died in Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

The parts are needed for the technical examination appointed by the prosecution
Divers have been searching the sea near Nessebar, where an eight-year-old child fell from a parasailing balloon and died. They search for the buckles from the safety harness that had secured the child during the flight.
“The parts that the divers have not yet recovered are required for the technical examination ordered by the prosecutor’s office. Three people have been charged in connection with the equipment, which they were responsible for. The Burgas court is expected to consider their remand measures tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues its investigation after eyewitnesses reported that the ambulance was delayed and that the first one to arrive at the scene lacked proper equipment.
“Every ambulance is equipped with the necessary apparatus to maintain a patient’s vital functions until arrival at a hospital,” said Stoyka Vekova, a paramedic.
“Falling from such a height is equivalent to impact with a hard surface. A forensic medical autopsy will determine the extent of the injuries. In many such cases, the trauma is incompatible with life. As for helicopters – currently, our air ambulances are not used for primary missions, except in mountain rescues. They are employed for hospital-to-hospital transfers. And then, where exactly could a helicopter land on a beach?” commented Dr Blagomir Zdravkov, Executive Director of the ‘Prof. Ivan Mitev’ Paediatric Hospital.
The results of the forensic examination are awaited. While the investigation is ongoing, attractions on the beach where the incident occurred remain suspended.