Divers Search for Safety Buckles from the Harness of 8-Year-Old Who Died in Parasailing Accident in Nessebar

Divers have been searching the sea near Nessebar, where an eight-year-old child fell from a parasailing balloon and died. They search for the buckles from the safety harness that had secured the child during the flight.

“The parts that the divers have not yet recovered are required for the technical examination ordered by the prosecutor’s office. Three people have been charged in connection with the equipment, which they were responsible for. The Burgas court is expected to consider their remand measures tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues its investigation after eyewitnesses reported that the ambulance was delayed and that the first one to arrive at the scene lacked proper equipment.