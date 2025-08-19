БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"Medical Supervision" Starts Immediate Inspection Because of the Tragic Incident in Nessebar in Which 8-Year-Old Child Died in Parasailing Ride

The inspection has been ordered by the Ministry of Health

годишно дете загинало падане парашут плажа несебър

The Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate inspection by the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision (EAMS) and the Centre for Emergency Medical Care – Burgas (CEMC-Burgas) to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident in the seaside town of Nesebar, in which an 8-year-old child died.

Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar

Eyewitnesses in Nesebar says that the ambulance lacked resuscitation equipment.

“The first ambulance, which was the closest to the scene of the incident, had a paramedic team. The ambulance was fully equipped to provide emergency medical care. The team immediately began resuscitation efforts, which continued until the arrival of a second ambulance with a resuscitation team,” the Ministry of Health stated.

The inspection will examine the timeliness and sequence of all actions taken, as well as the coordination between the different units involved.

The Ministry assures that the results of the inspection will be made public upon completion.

Source: BNGNES

