Investigation Continues into Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Child in Parashute Ride Above the Sea in Nessebar

According to unofficial information, the belt that attaches the child to the parachute broke

годишно дете загинало падане парашут плажа несебър

The investigation continues into the tragic incident in Nessebar, where an eight-year-old child died after falling from a recreational parachute ride near the beach. The child had been flying with his mother at a height of about 50 metres.

According to unofficial information, a strap attaching the child to the parachute snapped. After the fall, the mother remained airborne.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators at the District Prosecutor's Office in Burgas. Three individuals responsible for operating the parasailing attraction were detained by police yesterday.

The Maritime Administration, which has jurisdiction over the boat towing the parachute, confirmed that the vessel had passed inspection only a month ago and held all required permits and insurance. However, it remains unclear which authority is responsible for the safety of the parachute equipment itself.

A witness, Tihomir Atanasov, described the desperate rescue efforts:
“We saw the child brought down in critical condition, but still with some vital signs. He was immediately transported to the beach medical point, where doctors and lifeguards fought for over an hour to save him. The first ambulance arrived at least 20 minutes after the 112 call, but it lacked the necessary resuscitation equipment. A second ambulance was dispatched from Burgas with a police escort, but it still took around 40 minutes to arrive. In total, more than an hour had passed. In my opinion, the child might have had a chance if emergency assistance had come sooner.”

Ivan Georgiev, head of the Water Rescue Service, called the case unprecedented in Bulgaria.

“As the operators and concessionaires of this beach, our primary responsibility is to ensure maximum safety, both in the waters adjacent to the beach and on the beach itself. We are cooperating fully and remain open to any subsequent recommendations and measures from the competent authorities aimed at improving safety.

The moment we received a signal from a beachgoer about an incident at the water facility, the medical team was ready to meet the inflatable device that brought the injured person ashore. At the same time, resuscitation procedures were initiated without delay at the beach’s medical station.

Until now, there has never been such an incident involving this type of equipment on Bulgarian territory. This is the first tragic accident of its kind. According to our checks, only two similar cases have been registered—one in Greece and one in Montenegro,” commented Ivan Georgiev.

