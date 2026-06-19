Fire Breaks Out in Sunny Beach Resort Complex

A fire broke out around midday today in the Sunny Beach resort complex.

The blaze initially started in waste materials located near hotels and restaurants. Due to stronger winds in the area, the flames spread and also engulfed the roof of a commercial property. Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene and are currently battling the fire.

Photos: Nikolay Nikolaev, Facebook “Drivers of Nessebar”

At present, there is no danger to tourists, staff or nearby buildings. Residents have reported on social media that the smoke and flames are visible even from Pomorie.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.