Flooding in Lom After Heavy Rain

Flooding has been reported in the town of Lom (Northern Bulgaria, on the Danube) following heavy rainfall and blocked drainage systems.

A downpour accompanied by hailstones the size of peas swept across the town, flooding streets in the lower-lying areas. There were also reports of vehicles becoming stranded.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, 35 litres of rain per square metre fell in the area.

A lightning strike also hit an outbuilding used for storing firewood, triggering a major fire. The blaze has since been brought under control.





