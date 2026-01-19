БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Flu Cases on the Rise: Anti-Epidemic Measures Introduced in Dobrich from January 19

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Pre-epidemic situation in Silistra and Burgas

шест вече областите грипна епидемия

As of today, January 19, Dobrich is in a flu epidemic. The district is the second in the country, after Varna, to introduce temporary anti-epidemic measures.

Until 25 January, students will switch to online learning. Visits to hospitalised patients are being suspended, as well as preventive medical check-ups and immunisations. The highest incidence rate is among children aged 0 to 4, with almost 1,140 cases, according to data from the Regional Health Inspectorate. The lowest incidence is among pensioners.

The epidemiological situation in Silistra and Burgas is currently at a pre-epidemic level. It is expected that in the coming days more regions will declare a flu epidemic.

Dr Stelian Shterev, Chair of the Regional College of General Practitioners – Dobrich:
“The symptoms are mainly a sore throat and a low-grade fever, meaning a temperature that does not exceed 38.5 degrees Celsius. This suggests a combination of influenza and non-influenza viruses. I also assume there are Covid infections. In my practice, there are more school-aged children, because that is the profile of my patient list.”

Mariana Panayotova, teacher at 'Hristo Botev' Primary School – Dobrich:
“The children started in a good mood. They joined the lesson even before I did, with enthusiasm, they answer questions and are active. They are seventh-grade students and have the necessary level. They were prepared in advance that we would be working. Everyone has their textbooks and notebooks in front of them.”

According to specialists, the peak of the epidemic has been avoided through preventive measures. That is why online learning for students is expected to continue only until 25 January.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
2
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
3
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
4
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
5
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
Испания потъва в траур
6
Испания потъва в траур

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
4
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
5
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
6
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово

More from: Health

Flu Epidemic Measures in Varna Extended
Flu Epidemic Measures in Varna Extended
The Health of the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare The Health of the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare
Чете се за: 10:00 мин.
Flu Cases Rising across the Country, with Several Regions Already Reaching Epidemic Levels Flu Cases Rising across the Country, with Several Regions Already Reaching Epidemic Levels
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
The 52-Year-Old Man with Severe Obesity Dies in 'Pirogov' Hospital The 52-Year-Old Man with Severe Obesity Dies in 'Pirogov' Hospital
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Staff at St Anna Hospital in Varna Protest Over Unpaid Wages Staff at St Anna Hospital in Varna Protest Over Unpaid Wages
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

Водещи новини

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР) Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента? Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Испания потъва в траур
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Закани и заплахи: Европа поема курс на твърдо противопоставяне на...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ