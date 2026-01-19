Flu Cases on the Rise: Anti-Epidemic Measures Introduced in Dobrich from January 19

As of today, January 19, Dobrich is in a flu epidemic. The district is the second in the country, after Varna, to introduce temporary anti-epidemic measures.

Until 25 January, students will switch to online learning. Visits to hospitalised patients are being suspended, as well as preventive medical check-ups and immunisations. The highest incidence rate is among children aged 0 to 4, with almost 1,140 cases, according to data from the Regional Health Inspectorate. The lowest incidence is among pensioners.

The epidemiological situation in Silistra and Burgas is currently at a pre-epidemic level. It is expected that in the coming days more regions will declare a flu epidemic.

Dr Stelian Shterev, Chair of the Regional College of General Practitioners – Dobrich:

“The symptoms are mainly a sore throat and a low-grade fever, meaning a temperature that does not exceed 38.5 degrees Celsius. This suggests a combination of influenza and non-influenza viruses. I also assume there are Covid infections. In my practice, there are more school-aged children, because that is the profile of my patient list.” Mariana Panayotova, teacher at 'Hristo Botev' Primary School – Dobrich:

“The children started in a good mood. They joined the lesson even before I did, with enthusiasm, they answer questions and are active. They are seventh-grade students and have the necessary level. They were prepared in advance that we would be working. Everyone has their textbooks and notebooks in front of them.”

According to specialists, the peak of the epidemic has been avoided through preventive measures. That is why online learning for students is expected to continue only until 25 January.