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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Further Cigarette Price Rise Expected in 2027

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Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
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ново поскъпване цигарите очаква 2027 година

Cigarette prices are set to rise again in March next year, with the minimum excise duty increasing to €126 per 1,000 cigarettes. This follows an increase in August, when the rate rose from €113 to €120 per 1,000 cigarettes.

According to the budget plan submitted to Brussels, revenue from VAT and excise taxes resulting from the early implementation of the excise tax schedule will yield a positive effect of 220.2 million euros, or 0.16% of GDP, in 2027.

A third increase is also scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2028.

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