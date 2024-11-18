НОВИНИ
GERB: If elected as Speaker of Parliament, GERB's Raya Nazaryan will not agree to be caretaker Prime Minister.

gerb elected speaker parliament gerb 39s raya nazaryan not agree caretaker prime minister
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:33, 18.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

If Raya Nazaryan is elected Speaker of the Parliament, as she was before, the decision of the Executive Committee of GERB is not to agree to become caretaker Prime Minister if she wants to stay in GERB. The party decision is that she should not become caretaker Prime Minister. This was announced at a briefing at the GERB headquarters by the party leader Boyko Borissov on November 18.

Denitsa Sacheva pointed out that there will be leadership talks only if they are for the formation of a ruling majority and for a regular government, and if these talks put the state interests above the party interests.

"There is no willingness and readiness on the part of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) to form a ruling majority," GERB believes.

Sacheva pointed out that GERB had received the trust of almost 600,000 Bulgarian voters to implement policies. She stressed that GERB had received twice as much trust as the runner-up in the elections.

Denitsa Sacheva also said that the proposal of the legal teams of the two formations to discuss the programme was rejected without arguments, which was seen as a clear sign not to look for common ground.

A little later, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said there would be no meeting:

"I do not foresee a meeting. The leader of the WCC has said that Borissov is afraid of a leadership debate and in the same sentence says that he does not want to govern with GERB."

"There are no leadership meetings. No negotiations. I've sent them the ones I can negotiate with. We are not going to negotiate - neither WCC-DB, nor we , with the MRF - New Beginning, the ARF, Vazrazhdane and the Morality, Unity , Honour party (MECh). What is not clear to them WCC-DB... Let them look for another majority - with MECh, who made a recording of their meeting and exposed their plots, with "Vazrazhdane", Borisov said.

In his words, "if there is a government with another prime minister, it will be eaten to rags by external factors."

"If it is me, Bulgaria can enter the eurozone and Schengen - December 12," Borissov pointed out.

"Because of the collective trance, we have forgotten what elections are about," said Tomislav Donchev.

"For a ruling majority and government," he added.

"Elections are not organised to set conditions afterwards. A government should be elected, not to be happy about it, but to tackle all the difficult problems and tasks that lie ahead," Donchev added.

Images by BGNES

Kostadin Angelov pointed out that all parties are in an election campaign and all the conditions that are set lead to elections, not to governance.

"This diagnosis, which is being put forward, leads only to elections," he said.

He said in the last two years we have seen the attempts of WCC-DB"to destroy the statehood".

