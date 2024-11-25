НОВИНИ
GERB leader Borissov: In two - three months, we pull the country out of the swamp

19:58, 25.11.2024
Leadership negotiations will only take place if they are aimed at forming a governing majority and a regular government, and if they prioritize national interests over narrow party interests, Daniel Mitov said at the beginning of a GERB briefing on November 25.

"We are observing preparations for yet another round of early elections and attempts for “installation” of a caretaker Prime Minister," Mitov emphasized.

"As we decided at the previous meeting of the Executive Committee of GERB, governing the state and the Parliament requires dialogue. We know what each side wants, what compromises can be made, and what cannot be conceded. On Thursday, I personally called Atanasov and Mirchev and told them we need to act responsibly, and I am willing to take a step back and allow the Parliament’s Speaker to be from the second largest political force. But I told him we cannot give up the Prime Minister position."GERB leader Boyko Borissov added.

Borissov outlined that if he becomes Prime Minister, his goal would be to steer the country out of its current difficulties. "December 12 is the last window to achieve a 3% deficit. By March, we could aim to join the eurozone—it's a political decision. That’s why I told Atanasov I propose myself and can accomplish this. On Sunday, President Ilham Aliyev called, and we can do a lot with Azerbaijan regarding green hydrogen, green energy, and increasing the capacity of the Balkan Stream. The world is shifting, and in a few months, either we will escape this swamp, or we will sink further."

He noted that a government could be formed without the participation of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms –New Beginning, ARF, or "Vazrazhdane," which would remain in opposition.

"We know which parties we can't negotiate with. We have concerns with the actions and signals coming from We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, who are attempting to form a majority with 'Vazrazhdane' and elect a potential caretaker Prime Minister. If Silvi Kirilov is elected (a Pariament speaker) and he becomes caretaker Prime Minister - this means that this will be a government of WCC-DB, TISP, "Vazrazhdane", Daniel Mitov stressed.

Answering a question from journalists about why he rarely participates in negotiation meetings, Borissov responded, "I've participated in one or two meetings with Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev (of WCC-DB), including one at a monastery, and later in all the meetings during the coalition formation. You say 'never,' but that's not the case. You want to see a spectacle, to have us confront each other in a shouting match—that’s not going to happen. I'll attend if there's a reason."

Borissov proposed that they try a compromise, with a Parliament Speaker from their opposition and a Prime Minister from GERB. He concluded, "Why not try? It might work. But there are too many leaders, all wanting to be chiefs."

WCC-DB: GERB leader Borissov as PM Is "Completely Unacceptable Proposal"

