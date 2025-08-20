БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Is Optimistic about Achieving Peace in Ukraine

Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
бойко борисов тръмп проведе ювелирна операция съм оптимист

GERB leader Boyko Borissov on August 20 commented on US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as well as Trump’s subsequent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

Borissov praised US President Trump for his courage to take responsibility in organising a high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump handled the matter very skilfully with his closest partners, including us. He invited the leaders of the largest countries, the President of the European Commission, and together with President Zelensky they took quite the right steps. I am optimistic. The killings – this must stop. The most sacred thing is human life. As far as I know President Putin, he will not miss this crucial opportunity to break out of the isolation he has been placed in over the past few years,” Borissov said.

According to him, relations between the United States and Europe had been strained.

“In my view, there was a serious rift until the agreement on tariffs was signed. But the recent meetings at the White House with major leaders and President Zelensky created a significant package of like-minded people,” Borissov noted.

He also expressed satisfaction with how the regulatory authorities are handling the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

“I think the supervisory bodies are doing an excellent job, and more and more Bulgarians are becoming convinced there is nothing to fear,” he said.

Borissov added that there has been no noticeable rise in the cost of living in the country.

“No, I cannot say that. The statistics confirm it. I think the benefits will be felt next year – not only through lower interest rates on loans, but also in what is happening in the country,” he commented.

Borissov also commented on the water crisis in Pleven.

“Clearly climate change is a fact. You can see the fires in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, and here in Bulgaria too. Regarding water resources – our balance comes mainly from snowmelt. Reservoirs are filled that way. Short, heavy downpours just run off and are of no use. That’s why we need catchments, boreholes, and comprehensive plans. By now, I would have already diverted water from the Danube to Kaspichan. For irrigation, unless resources are allocated, crops like maize cannot survive. Yields are negligible, for sunflower as well. I left 1.2 billion leva in the water and sewer sector five or six years ago. Asen Vassilev took the money and gave it for pensions. I hope the government will take urgent decisions,” Borissov stated.

