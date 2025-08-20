GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Is Optimistic about Achieving Peace in Ukraine

GERB leader Boyko Borissov on August 20 commented on US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as well as Trump’s subsequent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

Borissov praised US President Trump for his courage to take responsibility in organising a high-stakes meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

"President Trump handled the matter very skilfully with his closest partners, including us. He invited the leaders of the largest countries, the President of the European Commission, and together with President Zelensky they took quite the right steps. I am optimistic. The killings – this must stop. The most sacred thing is human life. As far as I know President Putin, he will not miss this crucial opportunity to break out of the isolation he has been placed in over the past few years,” Borissov said.

According to him, relations between the United States and Europe had been strained.

“In my view, there was a serious rift until the agreement on tariffs was signed. But the recent meetings at the White House with major leaders and President Zelensky created a significant package of like-minded people,” Borissov noted.

He also expressed satisfaction with how the regulatory authorities are handling the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

“I think the supervisory bodies are doing an excellent job, and more and more Bulgarians are becoming convinced there is nothing to fear,” he said.

Borissov added that there has been no noticeable rise in the cost of living in the country.

“No, I cannot say that. The statistics confirm it. I think the benefits will be felt next year – not only through lower interest rates on loans, but also in what is happening in the country,” he commented.

Borissov also commented on the water crisis in Pleven.