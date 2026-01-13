How and When Should Immune Stimulants Be Used?

“The immune system should be stimulated only when there are medical indications for it. And those indications are not based on how we feel, but on immunological tests showing that it is not functioning properly. People, especially during an infection, should not stimulate their immune system in any way, because this can lead to unpleasant effects,” said Prof. Dobroslav Kyurkchiev, Head of the Laboratory of Clinical Immunology at 'Ivan Rilski' Hospital, speaking on BNT on January 13.

In his words, “the immune system is not just a beautiful fairy that protects us – it can also become an ugly witch that turns against us.”

“Immunity is not something that works in quantitative terms. It has to be a balanced system. If you do not detect an imbalance, interfering with a balanced system is never a good idea – neither in life, nor in the immune system,” he added.

Prof Kyurkchiev explained that excessive use of vitamins can also have negative consequences. Therefore, tests should always be carried out first, and only on that basis should it be determined whether vitamins are needed and in what amounts.

He described as unrealistic the idea that “immune stimulants can create a shield against the flu”.

Vaccination, he said, is an option, although it is not a guarantee either. However, it does make the course of the illness milder.