БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Изборното законодателство: Как ще гласуваме през пролетта...
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Нова блокада: Гръцките фермери спряха движението през...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Най-студеното утро от началото на зимата отчитат от НИМХ...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

How and When Should Immune Stimulants Be Used?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази

See the advice of Prof. Dobroslav Kyurkchiev

използваме имуностимуланти

“The immune system should be stimulated only when there are medical indications for it. And those indications are not based on how we feel, but on immunological tests showing that it is not functioning properly. People, especially during an infection, should not stimulate their immune system in any way, because this can lead to unpleasant effects,” said Prof. Dobroslav Kyurkchiev, Head of the Laboratory of Clinical Immunology at 'Ivan Rilski' Hospital, speaking on BNT on January 13.

In his words, “the immune system is not just a beautiful fairy that protects us – it can also become an ugly witch that turns against us.”

“Immunity is not something that works in quantitative terms. It has to be a balanced system. If you do not detect an imbalance, interfering with a balanced system is never a good idea – neither in life, nor in the immune system,” he added.

Prof Kyurkchiev explained that excessive use of vitamins can also have negative consequences. Therefore, tests should always be carried out first, and only on that basis should it be determined whether vitamins are needed and in what amounts.

He described as unrealistic the idea that “immune stimulants can create a shield against the flu”.

Vaccination, he said, is an option, although it is not a guarantee either. However, it does make the course of the illness milder.

“Stuffing oneself with immune stimulants increases the risk of an unfavourable progression of the disease, precisely because of a possible overreaction of the immune system,” Prof Kyurkchiev warned.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
1
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
Васил Терзиев: Най-скъпият "данък" в България не е ДДС, а страхът
2
Васил Терзиев: Най-скъпият "данък" в България не е ДДС, а...
Как и кога да използваме имуностимуланти?
3
Как и кога да използваме имуностимуланти?
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво могат ПП и ДБ
4
Бойко Борисов: Терзиев да остане кмет на София за пример какво...
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
5
Президентът Румен Радев обяви кога връчва втория мандат
Още повече мистерия във втория епизод на "Мамник"
6
Още повече мистерия във втория епизод на "Мамник"

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
4
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
5
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
6
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...

More from: Health

Doctors at Pirogov Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient
Doctors at Pirogov Hospital Fight for Life of 200kg Patient
Flu Season Ramping Up: What Measures Are Health Authorities Taking? Flu Season Ramping Up: What Measures Are Health Authorities Taking?
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic Outgoing Minister of Education: More Schools May Switch to Online Learning Due to Flu Epidemic
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Flu Epidemic Declared in Varna Flu Epidemic Declared in Varna
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose Varna to Declare Flu Epidemic from 14 January, Health Authorities Propose
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS) New Children’s Hospital in Burgas to Feature 26 Departments, Clinics and Laboratories (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред най-честите сигнали за нарушения
Проверките на НАП и КЗП: Начинът на връщане на ресто е сред...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
България и еврото
Грипната вълна настъпва: Какви мерки предприемат здравните власти? Грипната вълна настъпва: Какви мерки предприемат здравните власти?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Изборното законодателство: Как ще гласуваме през пролетта – с бюлетини и машини или само с машини Изборното законодателство: Как ще гласуваме през пролетта – с бюлетини и машини или само с машини
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Затрудняват ли се българите да плащат с евро?
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Кризата с боклука в София предизвика остри политически реакции (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Блокадите на земеделците в Гърция продължават – докога?
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Тръмп обявява управлението на Газа
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ