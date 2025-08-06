In Bulgaria, the Unique “Hiroshima Stone” Can Be Seen Only Once a Year – on 6 August

Each year, on 6 August, visitors in Bulgaria have the rare opportunity to view a unique relic – the “Hiroshima Stone”. It is part of the collection at the National Museum "Earth and Man" in Sofia.

The stone is one of 188 granite fragments engraved with the image of the Goddess of Mercy, Kannon, which have been distributed around the world as symbols of peace. The stone was originally part of the tramway pavement in Hiroshima and was located just 200 metres from the site where the atomic bomb was dropped.

Bulgaria’s “Hiroshima Stone” was donated in 1997.

Anyone wishing to view it may do so today between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., with free entry available between 11:00 and 12:00 noon.