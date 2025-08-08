In Front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral: World-Renowned Opera Stars Perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony

The Sofia Opera will bring its grand performances in front of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral to a close this evening.

The finale promises to be spectacular, featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony conducted by one of the finest contemporary maestros, Daniel Oren.

He brings with him a line-up of brilliant world-class soloists, a true honour for any major international stage.

To achieve a truly magnificent sound, the National Opera Choir will be joined by the choir of the Stara Zagora Opera.

The mutual creative admiration between two men — Plamen Kartalov, Director of the Sofia Opera, and conductor Daniel Oren — has transformed this musical miracle into reality.

Plamen Kartalov sees the performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony as a spiritual climax to the series of shows before the cathedral, and Daniel Oren embraces the idea with great enthusiasm.

“This message from Schiller and the genius Beethoven, which has inspired artists and thinkers alike, is an important element. We pray with the orchestra, we pray with the choir, we pray with the soloists, we sing to God and ask Him to grant us a better world of brotherhood — this is Beethoven and Schiller’s message. It is a symbol of unity, hope, and peace,” said Daniel Oren, conductor.

For this grand event, the Sofia Opera is hosting some of the most significant operatic voices of our time. Daniel Oren’s presence guarantees that the musical quality of this unprecedented event will be of the highest calibre.

“Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is a hugely significant work in music history, as it was the first symphony to include singers. I first sang it nearly 20 years ago in Australia as a young soprano, and having the chance to perform it again this year was truly exciting for me. When I was young, this music was so challenging and difficult. The vocal part is relatively small but very demanding. To perform it now, with the knowledge and technique I have gained over 20 years of my career, is very fulfilling because I finally feel comfortable singing it,” commented Jessica Pratt. “This is part of a wonderful concert repertoire, and we singers always need to explore works beyond opera. A few months ago, Maestro Oren asked me if I would be interested. I told him I hadn’t sung the Ninth Symphony in 30 years and would be happy to perform it, especially with him, as he’s fantastic. And with the other soloists — Violeta, Jessica, and Alexander — it’s a great quartet! I’m very happy to be here. The choir and orchestra are also wonderful,” added Gregory Kunde.

Beethoven’s music, amplified by the majestic presence of the cathedral, will evoke a sense of catharsis and peace in the audience, along with the joy of unity with art and the souls of hundreds gathered to experience the ecstasy of music.

Thus, the Sofia Opera bids farewell to the square before the cathedral but will continue its performances at another magical venue — the lake in Pancharevo.