Investigation Sought Into Former Lukoil Chief Valentin Zlatev’s Property Deal Involving Russian-Owned Assets

'Democratic Bulgaria' has submitted complaints to Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the Prosecutor's Office over concerns that European Union sanctions may have been circumvented and that there may be risks related to money laundering in connection with property acquisitions by former Lukoil executive Valentin Zlatev.

Zlatev has stated that all transactions were lawful and that the documentation is in full order.

According to Democratic Bulgaria, the transactions involve two properties in Sofia’s Iztoк district and city centre, reportedly sold by the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria and a Russian state enterprise responsible for managing overseas property assets.

Although the transactions have not yet been settled financially, they have already been registered in the Property Register.

Speaking on behalf of Democratic Bulgaria, Ivaylo Mirchev said:

“At present, transactions involving Russian-owned real estate cannot be carried out because a bank transfer would be required, and that simply cannot happen. We therefore want to understand how someone can become the owner of real estate while payment is deferred for years. That would be a very unusual practice.”

The coalition has also requested that the Ministry of Justice conduct an inspection of the Registry Agency to determine whether EU restrictive measures are being properly applied in transactions and registrations involving Russian citizens or legal entities.

Zlatev Rejects Allegations

In a written statement, Zlatev said that all transactions in which he has been involved were conducted in strict compliance with the Bulgarian and European legislation and in accordance with all applicable regulations.

Attempts to obtain an interview with Zlatev were unsuccessful, with representatives stating that he is currently abroad.