Ivelin Mihaylov: We're Voting to Change the System

One of the presidential candidates, Ivelin Mihaylov, (nominated by the Velichie party), voted in the village of Neofit Rilski, in the district of Varna on October 25.

Ivelin Mihaylov, presidential candidate: “We are voting for a change to the system, so that laws and the Constitution are finally enforced, and people can truly know what kind of country they live in, what they can expect from those in power, and what they must rely on themselves for. People must vote if they want to have an influence over their own destiny. God has given us free will. Everyone should make their own choice without being influenced by opinion polls… It doesn’t matter what the choice is; it is each person’s own choice. There will be a second round because turnout is most likely not going to be high enough for a president to be elected in the first round, regardless of the result. So today, people should vote boldly for their chosen candidate, and in the second round they can start weighing up their options. That is my appeal to them.”