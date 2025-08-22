Man Injured at 'Arsenal' Arms Manufacturer in Kazanlak Dies

The man injured in the recent incident at the “Arsenal” arms manufacturing plant in Kazanlak has died, the Stara Zagora Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on August 22.

He waa admitted to the Burns Clinic at the St George University Hospital in the city of Plovdiv. The cause of death was extensive burns to the body, which led to cardiovascular failure.

The incident occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on 20 August. According to the company, while work was being carried out on site, a fire broke out behind a front loader operated by a 53-year-old man. The flames spread to the vehicle’s bodywork, severely injuring the operator, who sustained serious burns.

A pre-trial investigation was initially launched under the supervision of the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor’s Office for causing medium bodily harm to a 53-year-old man due to ignorance or negligent performance of a task or activity deemed hazardous — an offence under Article 134 of the Penal Code.