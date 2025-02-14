НОВИНИ
Military Medical Academy hosts a forum on the treatment of aortic diseases

дни аортата вма форум лечението аортните заболявания
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:01, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Leading specialists in the field of aortic surgery will participate in the scientific symposium "Days of the Aorta" at the Military Medical Academy, which starts today, February 14.

The goal of the scientific forum is to present the latest methods in the treatment of aortic diseases and the results achieved from their application worldwide.

The forum will involve specialists from across Europe, as well as students.

"The complications from these diseases can lead to fatal outcomes," said Dr. Nikola Kolev, vascular surgeon at the Military Medical Academy, in an interview on BNT's programme "The Day Begins."

